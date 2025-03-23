© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Tiny home packs a huge punch in sustainability and flexibility

By Bridget Borgobello
March 23, 2025
Tiny home packs a huge punch in sustainability and flexibility
The Whidbey Puzzle Prefab generates more power than it uses
The Whidbey Puzzle Prefab generates more power than it uses
Whidbey Puzzle Prefab: A home that adapts to any environment
Whidbey Puzzle Prefab: A home that adapts to any environment
Expansive cedar decks of the Whidbey Puzzle Prefab bring indoor and outdoor spaces together
Expansive cedar decks of the Whidbey Puzzle Prefab bring indoor and outdoor spaces together
Eco-Friendly Design: the Whidbey Prefab is built with sustainability in mind
Eco-Friendly Design: the Whidbey Prefab is built with sustainability in mind
The Whidbey Puzzle Prefab generates more power than it uses
The Whidbey Puzzle Prefab generates more power than it uses
Rainwater Collection: Harvests and purifies water for daily use in the Whidbey Puzzle Prefab
Rainwater Collection: Harvests and purifies water for daily use in the Whidbey Puzzle Prefab
The Whidbey Puzzle Prefab preserves tree roots and minimizes earthwork
The Whidbey Puzzle Prefab preserves tree roots and minimizes earthwork
600 sq ft of smart, flexible living space in the Whidbey Puzzle Prefab
600 sq ft of smart, flexible living space in the Whidbey Puzzle Prefab
Modular design of the Whidbey Puzzle Prefab evolves with changing needs
Modular design of the Whidbey Puzzle Prefab evolves with changing needs
Sustainable materials in the Whidbey Puzzle Prefab reduce the carbon footprint
Sustainable materials in the Whidbey Puzzle Prefab reduce the carbon footprint
The kitchen connects fluidly with the outdoors
The kitchen connects fluidly with the outdoors
Space efficiency maximizes function in a small footprint with the Whidbey Puzzle Prefab
Space efficiency maximizes function in a small footprint with the Whidbey Puzzle Prefab
The Whidbey Puzzle Prefab master bathroom
The Whidbey Puzzle Prefab master bathroom
The Whidbey Puzzle Prefab home office adjoins the master bedroom
The Whidbey Puzzle Prefab home office adjoins the master bedroom
The Whidbey Puzzle Prefab boasts outdoor terraces and living spaces
The Whidbey Puzzle Prefab boasts outdoor terraces and living spaces
The Whidbey Puzzle Prefab is energy independent through solar and water systems
The Whidbey Puzzle Prefab is energy independent through solar and water systems
The Whidbey Puzzle Prefab offers a reconfigurable, adaptable design
The Whidbey Puzzle Prefab offers a reconfigurable, adaptable design
The Whidbey Puzzle Prefab minimizes disruption to the island’s ecology
The Whidbey Puzzle Prefab minimizes disruption to the island's ecology
The pin foundation system of the Whidbey Puzzle Prefab protects the landscape
The pin foundation system of the Whidbey Puzzle Prefab protects the landscape
The Whidbey Puzzle Prefab integrates a rainwater collection system for sustainable living
The Whidbey Puzzle Prefab integrates a rainwater collection system for sustainable living
The Whidbey Puzzle Prefab shows how design can work in harmony with nature
The Whidbey Puzzle Prefab shows how design can work in harmony with nature
The Whidbey Puzzle Prefab creates more energy than it consumes
The Whidbey Puzzle Prefab creates more energy than it consumes
Wittman Estes, an architecture studio based in Seattle, has unveiled the Whidbey Puzzle Prefab, an innovative take on sustainable modular housing. This 600-sq-ft (55.75-sqm) tiny prototype, located on Washington State’s Whidbey Island, is designed to demonstrate how prefabricated homes can not only minimize environmental impact but also provide a flexible living experience.

The Whidbey Puzzle Prefab stands out with its compact modular design. Consisting of four distinct sections, the house can be reconfigured to fit a variety of environments, from remote wilderness areas to suburban neighborhoods, with little disturbance of the surrounding landscape. Furthermore, the modular design offers occupants flexibility, allowing the home to evolve with them, as their needs or desires change over time.

As the demand for eco-conscious housing grows, the Whidbey Puzzle Prefab illustrates the potential of prefab construction in creating affordable, sustainable homes.

Unlike traditional homes that rely on concrete foundations, the Whidbey Puzzle Prefab uses a pin foundation system, which the design firm claims reduces carbon emissions by 24 tons. This technique minimizes earthwork and avoids damaging tree roots.

By using the mentioned micro pin piles, the dwelling avoids the environmental disruption that typically comes with traditional earthwork, preserving tree roots and maintaining the integrity of the surrounding ecosystem. This approach reduces the home’s carbon footprint by 77% compared to traditional concrete foundations, showcasing how innovative design can work in harmony with nature.

The home is also designed to function as a net-zero-energy building. Equipped with a 4.1-kilowatt solar array, the dwelling produces nearly 4,000 kWh annually, which is enough to cover its energy needs and then some. It also includes a heat pump system that provides both hydronic heating and cooling, along with an energy recovery ventilation system to ensure air quality without sacrificing energy efficiency.

Water conservation is equally prioritized, with a rainwater collection system that channels water from the roof into steel columns, storing it for later use. This water is purified for potable use and even supports an indoor greenhouse, offering a sustainable solution for water needs in the home.

Inside, the Whidbey Puzzle Prefab strikes a balance between compactness and spaciousness. The design integrates indoor and outdoor spaces, with expansive cedar decks that extend the living area into nature. The smart systems in place also allow residents to monitor and manage energy use, water conservation and personal comfort, making the home as functional as it is sustainable.

Despite its small size, the home offers flexibility and a sense of openness, thanks to its modular design. Residents can reconfigure the space as needed, whether for work, leisure, or family life, making it a highly adaptable solution for modern living.

Source: Wittman Estes via Designboom

Bridget Borgobello
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget is an experienced architecture, travel and design writer who has been contributing to New Atlas since 2010. Based between Melbourne and Rome, she has a keen eye for innovative design, green technology and space saving solutions. Bridget is fluent in Italian and enjoys covering major events in Italy, including the Milan Design Week and Venice Biennale.

