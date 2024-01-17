Czech architect crafts tiny house on stilts for serene living

Prague-based architectural firm Jan Tyrpekl recently revealed its latest tiny house project, a 30-sq-m (323-sq-ft) retreat perched above concrete pillars named Zen House that's nestled in the tranquil landscape of Hainburg an der Donau, Austria.

Conceived as a haven for its occupants, Zen House provides a beautiful and functional space to disconnect from the the bustle of urban life and re-connect with nature.

The tiny house is raised approximately four meters (13 ft) above the ground via a series of concrete pillars, allowing the landscape to flow beneath the dwelling, emphasizing a seamless connection with the land.

The sustainable materials used in the build provide both durability and a natural aesthetic. The main section features a timber frame made from glued laminated spruce timbers. Solid wooden CLT panels are used to complete the roof structure, while the lower structure and terrace are built with glued laminated larch timbers.

The living area boasts 360 degrees of unobstructed views of the surrounding orchard and trees



Antonín Matějovský

The living area offers a secure and intimate retreat, reminiscent of a bird's nest. Glass walls encase the home for 360 degrees of unobstructed views of the surrounding orchard and trees. A large open-plan interior space features polished timber floors, an open fire place, and a master bed with a hidden compact bar/kitchenette. The large outdoor terrace is reached via a timber staircase, which acts as the main access point to the home.

As is, the dwelling does not include cooking or bathroom facilities, however Jan Tyrpekl has created additional design plans that include provisions for extra amenities such as a sauna, shower and toilet, which can be built beneath the central hub of the home, between the existing pillars.

Conceived as a haven for its occupants, Zen House provides a beautiful and functional space to disconnect from the the bustle of urban life Antonín Matějovský

Beyond its architectural attributes, Zen House contributes to the well-being of its occupants through intentional design. Serving as a nature retreat, Zen House becomes a sanctuary for relaxation, contemplation, and rejuvenation from the fast-paced world.

Source: Jan Tyrpekl via Archiweb