Tiny Houses

Czech architect crafts tiny house on stilts for serene living

By Bridget Borgobello
January 17, 2024
Czech architect crafts tiny house on stilts for serene living
The dwelling is constructed using sustainable materials, whilst also providing both durability and a natural aesthetic
The dwelling is constructed using sustainable materials, whilst also providing both durability and a natural aesthetic
Prague based architectural firm Jan Tyrpekl has completed a 30-sq-m dwelling perched above concrete pillars
Prague based architectural firm Jan Tyrpekl has completed a 30-sq-m dwelling perched above concrete pillars
Nestled in the tranquil landscape of Hainburg an der Donau, Austria, Zen House exemplifies a harmonious union between tiny design and nature
Nestled in the tranquil landscape of Hainburg an der Donau, Austria, Zen House exemplifies a harmonious union between tiny design and nature
Conceived as a haven for its occupants, Zen House provides a beautiful and functional space to disconnect from the the bustle of urban life
Conceived as a haven for its occupants, Zen House provides a beautiful and functional space to disconnect from the the bustle of urban life
The the tiny house is raised above the ground via a series of concrete pillars
The the tiny house is raised above the ground via a series of concrete pillars
The dwelling is constructed using sustainable materials, whilst also providing both durability and a natural aesthetic
The dwelling is constructed using sustainable materials, whilst also providing both durability and a natural aesthetic
Sliding glass doors open the home to the adjoining outdoor terrace
Sliding glass doors open the home to the adjoining outdoor terrace
The living area boasts 360 degrees of unobstructed views of the surrounding orchard and trees
The living area boasts 360 degrees of unobstructed views of the surrounding orchard and trees

Zen House features a master bed and hidden compact bar
Zen House features a master bed and hidden compact bar
The bar unit is built into the back of the timber bed structure
The bar unit is built into the back of the timber bed structure
Minimal kitchenette is all this haven needs
Minimal kitchenette is all this haven needs
Occupants can enjoy the large outdoor terrace for extra space
Occupants can enjoy the large outdoor terrace for extra space
Glass walls encase the home, which features a large open-plan interior space with open fire place
Glass walls encase the home, which features a large open-plan interior space with open fire place
The living area offers a secure and intimate retreat, reminiscent of a bird's nest
The living area offers a secure and intimate retreat, reminiscent of a bird's nest

Additional design-plans with provisions for a sauna, shower, and toilet, between the existing pillars
Additional design-plans with provisions for a sauna, shower, and toilet, between the existing pillars
Zen House design plans by Jan Tyrpekl
Zen House design plans by Jan Tyrpekl
Zen House design plans by Jan Tyrpekl
Zen House design plans by Jan Tyrpekl
Zen House design plans by Jan Tyrpekl
Zen House design plans by Jan Tyrpekl
Zen House design plans by Jan Tyrpekl
Zen House design plans by Jan Tyrpekl
Prague-based architectural firm Jan Tyrpekl recently revealed its latest tiny house project, a 30-sq-m (323-sq-ft) retreat perched above concrete pillars named Zen House that's nestled in the tranquil landscape of Hainburg an der Donau, Austria.

Conceived as a haven for its occupants, Zen House provides a beautiful and functional space to disconnect from the the bustle of urban life and re-connect with nature.

The tiny house is raised approximately four meters (13 ft) above the ground via a series of concrete pillars, allowing the landscape to flow beneath the dwelling, emphasizing a seamless connection with the land.

The sustainable materials used in the build provide both durability and a natural aesthetic. The main section features a timber frame made from glued laminated spruce timbers. Solid wooden CLT panels are used to complete the roof structure, while the lower structure and terrace are built with glued laminated larch timbers.

The living area offers a secure and intimate retreat, reminiscent of a bird's nest. Glass walls encase the home for 360 degrees of unobstructed views of the surrounding orchard and trees. A large open-plan interior space features polished timber floors, an open fire place, and a master bed with a hidden compact bar/kitchenette. The large outdoor terrace is reached via a timber staircase, which acts as the main access point to the home.

As is, the dwelling does not include cooking or bathroom facilities, however Jan Tyrpekl has created additional design plans that include provisions for extra amenities such as a sauna, shower and toilet, which can be built beneath the central hub of the home, between the existing pillars.

Beyond its architectural attributes, Zen House contributes to the well-being of its occupants through intentional design. Serving as a nature retreat, Zen House becomes a sanctuary for relaxation, contemplation, and rejuvenation from the fast-paced world.

Source: Jan Tyrpekl via Archiweb

