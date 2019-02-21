Dug up in the US state of Utah, the new species has been named Moros intrepidus. For now it's known from a few leg bones and some teeth, but the discoverers have worked out that the creature would have grown to just 1.2 m (3.9 ft) tall at the hip and weighed a petite 78 kg (172 lb). That makes it an absolute featherweight compared to its great-great grandkids like T-Rex, which routinely stood 3.6 m (12 ft) tall and topped out at 8 tons.