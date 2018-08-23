We found the Torsus Praetorian while reading auto headlines on our first morning in Germany for the Düsseldorf Caravan Salon. With motorhomes and camping trailers on our mind, we at first mistook it for the latest off-road expedition RV, perhaps getting ready to appear alongside the Action Mobils and Bimobils of Düsseldorf. Upon reading a bit about it, we realized it was not an expedition motorhome, would not be on show in Düsseldorf, and is in fact a very different breed of oversized 4x4 that debuted at a very different type of show.

