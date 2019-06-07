For this particular demo, the hands were additionally equipped with BioTac tactile sensors manufactured by University of Southern California spinoff company SynTouch. Each sensor incorporates a soft, flexible skin with fingerprint-like ridges, covering a liquid filling. As the skin moves across surfaces, vibrations produced by the ridges resonate through the liquid and are detected by a built-in hydrophone. This allows the sensor to recognize textures, plus it can also sense temperatures.