The Toyota Engineering Society has created an android that scores baskets better than professional basketball players. Named CUE, the robot reportedly uses artificial intelligence to learn to shoot better than players from Japanese B League team Alvark Tokyo. It can apparently now shoot with nearly 100-percent accuracy at short distances.

It seems the team, which is sponsored by Toyota, has more or less adopted CUE, assigning it a number 70 jersey and the position of shooting guard. However, the robot doesn't actually move so it's unlikely to be appearing in any B League fixtures just yet. The robot is 190 cm (6 ft 3 in) tall.

