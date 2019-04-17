The two production models will join other electrified vehicles that are debuting for the Chinese market or slated to be offered soon, including the hybrid-electrics RAV4, the Corolla plug-in hybird, and Alphard/Vellfire hybrid, which have been available elsewhere for some time. Toyota has also been conducting demonstration tests with the hydrogen fuel-cell Mirai in China and is "considering the local introduction of other fuel cell vehicles such as the FC Coaster," says Toyota Executive Vice President Moritaka Yoshida.