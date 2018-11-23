"We are modeling unfamiliar atmospheres, not just assuming that the things we see in the solar system will look the same way around another star," says Andrew Lincowski, lead author of the study. "We conducted this research to show what these different types of atmospheres could look like. This is a whole sequence of planets that can give us insight into the evolution of planets, in particular around a star that's very different from ours, with different light coming off of it. It's just a gold mine."