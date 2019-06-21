Triumph confirms power and torque specs on its mighty, 2.5-liter Rocket III TFCView gallery - 2 images
Triumph has released performance figures for its upcoming, gargantuan Rocket III TFC. Its 2.5-liter three-cylinder motor will make a mighty 180 horsepower, and 225 Nm (166 lb-ft) of torque - more than any other production motorcycle.
Granted, this prodigious powerplant will need to shunt at least 320 kg (700 lb) of motorcycle around the place, but this does little to dampen our enthusiasm for the biggest, baddest, most excessive and eye-poppingly huge motorcycle this side of a Boss Hoss.
Source: Triumph
