The Kootenay tiny house, by TruForm Tiny, offers a significant number of options to potential purchasers, and its size, materials, color, and the furniture inside can all be changed as required. The towable home can also run on or off-the-grid and has an open interior layout that makes good use of the available space.







The Kootenay is available in 20, 24, and 28 ft (6, 7.3, and 8.5 m)-long iterations, but the model pictured measures 28 ft in length. It has a total floorspace of 379 sq ft (35.2 sq m) and is topped by a metal roof. The Kootenay's exterior cladding is available in various colors and wood types, and the roof color, exterior style, and window frames can all be tweaked to suit.

Visitors access the Kootenay pictured via a drop-down deck and enter a living room area with a couch. The kitchen is adjacent and features a breakfast bar, sink, and a small oven, as well as cupboard space and shelving. A washer/dryer, dishwasher, and full-size appliances are available as optional extras.

At the far end of the home is the bathroom, which includes a full-size bathtub.

There are two lofts in the Kootenay (a bedroom can also be installed downstairs but requires a different interior layout). The main loft is reached by a proper staircase with integrated storage, while the second loft looks more suitable for storage or guest use and is atop the lounge area, reachable by ladder.

The Kootenay can run from a standard RV-style hookup, or those wanting to cut the cord can choose an off-grid setup that has solar panels, wood-burning stove, composting toilet, and propane-powered fridge.