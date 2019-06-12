There will be plenty of complexities involved – different vehicle classes can have different noise restrictions. What's more, noise limits on new cars have been progressively tightening between 1978, when they were allowed to make 82 dB, and today's 74-dB limit. Add to that the significant compounding factors of background noise, clanky trailer noise, sirens and noise from other vehicles, and the fact that sound pressure levels change significantly with distance, and measuring these things with any degree of accuracy will be difficult.