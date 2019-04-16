It is only recently that researchers have begun exploring the effects of low-intensity ultrasound on the brain. Although it is commonly known for its imaging potential, ultrasonic waves can also be highly targeted to modulate brain activity. One exciting human trial is currently underway investigating targeted ultrasound as a potential treatment for Alzheimer's and dementia, while a fascinating case study published in 2016 demonstrated the technology stimulating the neurons of a young coma patient, essentially "jump-starting" their brain.