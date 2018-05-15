That receiver in turn uses a 450-nm blue laser to form an uplink channel, which transmits data back to the underwater platform. Included in that data is feedback on the signal quality of the received video. Based on that feedback, the underwater platform adapts the power and modulation of its video signal, in order to compensate for the clarity of the water. This means that if the water is fairly clear, more video packets can be transmitted at faster rates, but if it's silty, the video quality is maintained by slowing down the rate of video transmission.