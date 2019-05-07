The outlook is bleak, in a depressingly routine fashion. Around one million species, representing a quarter of all remaining species on the planet, "already face extinction, many within decades, unless action is taken to reduce the intensity of drivers of biodiversity loss." Domesticated animals aren't necessarily safe either. By 2016, 559 of the 6.190 different breeds of animals used for food and agriculture had already gone extinct, and about a thousand more are under threat.