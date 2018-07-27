Uniti One electric city car hits the streets for the first time
The One electric city car from team Uniti has spent much of its testing time indoors so far, but the company recently decided to take advantage of the glorious (northern) summer sunshine and take the electric micro car for a spin around southern Sweden.
Where Renault's similarly-sized Twizy quadricycle has a maximum range of 100 km, the One is promised to roll for 300 km (186 mi) before needing a recharge of its relatively small 22 kWh battery pack. That's almost in Nissan Leaf territory and claimed possible thanks to the vehicle's lightweight and energy-efficient design. A removable auxiliary battery unit can be charged up at home or in the office for an additional 30 km of range.
The two-seater is expected to be just 2.91 m (9.5 ft) long, 1.275 m (4.1 ft) wide and 1.428 m (4.6 ft) high and have a dry weight of 450 kg (990 lb). It will go from standstill to 80 km/h in 3.5 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 130 km/h (80 mph), which again trumps the Twizy.
The passenger is seated behind the driver, who faces a tablet-like display in the middle of twin joystick handlebar steering controls and enjoys good visibility thanks to a relatively large windshield. A full suite of safety sensors for such things as collision avoidance will also feature.
The successfully crowdfunded Uniti One is expected to go on sale next year for a starting price of €14,900 (about US$17,300). The video below shows the vehicle being driven around the Swedish countryside.
Source: Uniti
