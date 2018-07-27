Where Renault's similarly-sized Twizy quadricycle has a maximum range of 100 km, the One is promised to roll for 300 km (186 mi) before needing a recharge of its relatively small 22 kWh battery pack. That's almost in Nissan Leaf territory and claimed possible thanks to the vehicle's lightweight and energy-efficient design. A removable auxiliary battery unit can be charged up at home or in the office for an additional 30 km of range.

