That storage is where riders slot in the portable battery units – one will roll you along for up to 50 km (31 mi) per charge, while two will take you to the unu Scooter's maximum range of up to 100 km. This puts the new e-scooter in the same sort of ball park as the (much more expensive) Vespa Elettrica, though the latter might just be a little faster in the long stretches – topping out at 30 mph compared to the unu's 28 mph (45 km/h).

