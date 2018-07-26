On the outside, the new Porsche Macan doesn't change much in terms of design. Slight changes to its stance and bodywork give it a slightly lower, wider, and faster-paced look. Details such as the four-point rear tail lamps and the now-standard LED headlamps are seen in this new Macan. Porsche aimed for a three-dimensional design with the Macan's lighting, and offers an upgrade to the Porsche Dynamic Lighting System Plus, which allows adaptive control of the light distribution for the Macan's exterior.