After the tightening knob starts ratcheting, the idea is that you place a finger or thumb against one section of the knob that contains a capacitive touch sensor. The knob will beep, telling you that the system has "woken up." You then place an included RFID tag against another part of it, causing an internal locking mechanism to disengage the knob from the threaded tightening rod – no matter how much a would-be bicycle-thief proceeds to turn that knob in an effort to loosen the Upside's hook from the crossbar, that hook won't move back. While that thief could release the saddle from its cradle, the handlebar clamps would still keep the bike secured to the rack (the wheels would be easy enough to steal, though).