In service of its drone-enabling ambitions, the Air's sidecar is equipped with a button-operated, waterproofed hatch built by Stratasys, beneath which rests a DJI Spark in a small case that allows it to remain fully set up and ready for action. A USB port is provided specifically for charging the drone, which can launch straight out of its case, and when the hatch is closed it doubles as a landing pad for skilled pilots that don't mind the whirring of prop blades close to their faces.