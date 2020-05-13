AKO Trike aiming for over 300 km of electric range

Lithuanian startup AKO Trike has revealed its second electric three-wheeler prototype, along with renders of how the finished model is expected to look. As well as leaning into the curves, the two-person reverse trike will roll for more than 300 km (186 mi) on a single charge.

The five person AKO team has been working on the project for five years, built a bare-bones prototype and took it for a test ride in October of last year, and is now working on the second prototype – with the new motor testing having just been completed yesterday.

The proprietary tilting mechanism will see the AKO Trike lean into bends at up to 30 degrees AKO Trike

The electric reverse trike is eventually expected to enclose driver and passenger inside its futuristic-looking shell that will shield occupants from the elements while offering all-around visibility. The passenger will sit behind the driver, and there will be front and side airbags, four-point seat belts, and room for luggage/cargo. A patented mechanical tilting mechanism to the front will see the ride lean into the corners at up to 30 degrees.

"The steering-leaning mechanism is something we've developed ourselves and just submitted the international patent," AKO's Jurgis Lecas told us. "It is based on pure mechanics and allows the vehicle to lean by simply tilting the steering shaft and in cases of lower speeds you can simply rotate the steering wheel just like in any regular car and the vehicle will steer normally. It's pretty damn unique, I mean only seven people has ever driven such vehicle and one of them is me. It is like a spaceship. On wheels."

The 26-kWh battery pack is reported good for over 300 km per charge, and supports DC fast charging. Lecas shared with us that the vehicle's 140-kW motor could see a top speed of 240 km/h (150 mph) being achieved, but will likely be limited to something lower, and that peak torque will be around 600-700 Nm.

The trike will belong to the L5e category of vehicles, which means that you'll probably need a driver's license to sit up front. And apart from a target weight of under 450 kg (992 lb), that's about all the details we have at the moment.

The first prototype was essentially just the e-trike platform and skeletal frame, and the second is still taking shape but will eventually serve as the main promotional vehicle for an equity crowdfunding campaign due to kick off in September or October.

While we wait for more information to be released, take a look at the early prototype in action in the video below.

AKO Trike Prototype Zero test-ride no. 23

Source: AKO Trike