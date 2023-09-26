Monocurve e-scoot designed by automotive engineers rolls into production

UK startup Bo has spent the last couple of years working on the design and technology for "the world's most sophisticated micro-mobility vehicle," and is now moving to production of the stunning Bo M electric scoot.

Bristol-based Bo was founded by two former engineers from Williams F1 Advanced Engineering and a Jaguar Land Rover designer, "giving the company a fundamental understanding of vehicle dynamics and manufacturing, which has been uniquely applied to the Bo M." The startup first revealed its concept electric scooter in June last year.

Now the Bo M has moved into its production phase, rocking pretty much the same design and specs as the concept but the 500-W motor peaks at 1,200 watts instead of 1,000 W, produces more than 30 Nm (22 lb.ft) of torque, has been tested on hills up to 22.5 degrees, and offers a top speed of 35 km/h (21 mph).

The shapely e-scoot is built around a smooth-lined Monocurve aluminum chassis that's been treated to a substantial increase in strength, while also gaining width "for improved ergonomics and battery capacity." The 655-Wh battery is reckoned good for up to 50 km (31 miles) of per-charge range, with a simple LED display showing remaining charge.

The Bo M features an aluminum monocoque chassis and vibration-reducing deck made from EVA foam Bo

An elastomer footpad known as the Airdeck has been tuned to reduce vibrations – "removing the need for complex, heavy and largely ineffective suspension systems." And there's an integrated phone mount at the center of the 580-mm-wide (22.8-in) handlebar, allowing riders to use their favorite navigation apps to explore the city.

The Bo M also incorporates patent-pending Safesteer technology, which "is based on opposing force from a pair of bespoke wound torsion springs, housed within a unique Bo mechanism that delivers predictable steering correction up to a 50 degree turn angle" for improved stability and control over uneven terrain.

The e-scoot itself weighs in at 22 kg (48.5 lb), and doesn't fold for between-ride transport or storage. "Our rider research discovered the majority of people seldom or never fold their e-scooters, so we made a conscious decision to introduce the Bo M with an unbroken Monocurve unibody chassis and eliminate this source of weakness," said company co-founder and CTO, Harry Wills.

It can support a maximum weight of 100 kg (220.5 lb), including the rider and any cargo secured using the magnetically-secured lock-and-load hook system. The stylish ride features 10 x 2.5-inch pneumatic tires, while a dual-lever braking system provides stopping power – the right lever activates the sealed drum brake to the front, and motor braking with e-ABS to the rear kicks in via the left lever.

The Bo M e-scoot features a 1,200-W (peak) motor and a 655-Wh battery Bo

A 120-lumen Light Halo daytime running light wraps around the chassis to the front for 270-degree visibility in traffic. The triple-LED headlight in aluminum casing puts out 800 lumens and boasts automatic temperature control, and there's also a 60-lumen braking tail-light onboard.

The IP65-rated Bo M is priced at £2,249 (about US$2,740). Folks who previously pre-ordered can look forward to their e-scoots being delivered from November, while shipping for others is expected to start from February 2024 in the UK, followed by select locations in the US and EU shortly after that. More models are confirmed for further down the track.

Product page: Bo M