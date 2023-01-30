Bondi designed to offer a more stable standing ride

For folks looking to get around the city quietly and cleanly, ebikes and e-scooters are popular choices. But if you want to throttle only and a kickscoot feels a little too unstable, a collaboration between e-mobility retailer Ride and Glide and Element Electric may have the solution in the shape of the Bondi.

Designed to address some of the problems users have with electric kickscooters – such as ride stability and comfort – the Bondi is less troubled by potholes and uneven terrain than your average kickscooter, sports a wider handlebar for a more confident ride, and boasts a wide eco-friendly bamboo deck for a face-forward stance.

It's powered by a 500-W rear-hub motor that peaks at 800 watts for twist throttle to 22 mph (35 km/h), and has enough torque to flatten 20% gradients. Its 48-V/14-Ah battery comes with a 30-mile (48-km) range for every seven hours on charge, and can be removed for charging indoors. That's not huge, but should satisfy the daily travel needs of most city commuters.

The Bondi has a top throttle speed of 22 mph and a per-charge range of 30 miles Element Electric/Ride and Glide

The 20-inch spoked rims are wrapped in 3-inch-wide pneumatic tires, and stopping power is provided by Tektro hydraulic disc braking. Full fenders help keep debris and wet stuff off the rider, daytime visibility and after-dark e-scooting is helped along by an integrated 60-lux headlight with auto on, plus a brake tail-light, and turn signal lights can be optioned in as well.

The Bondi tips the scales at 55 lb (25 kg), can carry up to 330 lb (150 kg), rocks a fold-down handlebar for between-ride transport in the back of a car, and has an overall water resistance rating of IPX5, including the battery (IPX5), Motor (IPX5), backlit color display (IPX8), controller IP65, and cables (IPX6).

It will be available in four color options for £1,699 (about US$2,100, though there's no word on sales over the pond). Shipping is expected to start from March. The video below has more.

Element Bondi B-Roll 2

Product page: Bondi