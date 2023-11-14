Corsair F4U electric longboard hits 30 mph, and folds in a jiffy

Electric longboards definitely track better than shorter e-skateboards, making them great for commuting … but they are harder to carry and store. The speedy Corsair F4U addresses that shortcoming with what looks like a quick and easy folding mechanism.

Currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign, the F4U is made by Corsair Longboards, which is in turn part of MIT's Sandbox Innovation Fund Program. The board was invented by MIT aerospace engineer Caden Moore, who was inspired to do so after a friend's difficult-to-store longboard was knocked over and broken. Its replacement was then stolen.

The F4U's two-piece laminated Canadian maple deck features a proprietary 6061 T-6 billet aluminum hinge in the middle, along with a chromoly steel locking mechanism.

When the user wishes to fold the board after riding, they just step on its tail to make its nose fly up, grab it by a handle on said nose, then yank it back – doing so causes the rear end of the board to flip/fold up and lock into place alongside the front. The whole one-handed process takes just a few seconds, and is demonstrated in the video at the end of this article.

The Corsair F4U stands up on its own when folded Corsair Longboards

Two 600-watt motors propel the F4U, taking it up to a rather intense top speed of 30 mph (48 km/h). One charge of its 5,200-mAh lithium-ion battery is reportedly good for a range of 16 miles (26 km). The board comes stock with polyurethane wheels, although other types can be swapped in if desired.

Assuming the Corsair F4U reaches production, a pledge of US$699 will get you one – for $899, you'll also get a backpack for easier carrying of the board. The planned retail prices are $1,049 and $1,249, respectively.

Corsair Longboard in Action!!

Sources: Indiegogo, Corsair Longboards

