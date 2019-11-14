© 2019 New Atlas
Delfast prototypes Police Patrol e-bike

By Paul Ridden
November 14, 2019
Back in 2017, Delfast released a long-range e-bike called the Prime that went on to nab a Guinness World Record for the greatest distance traveled on a single charge of an e-bike's battery – 228.066 miles. Earlier this year, the company announced the powerful Top 2.0, and has now designed a special edition for US police departments called the Top Cop.

Currently at the prototype stage of development, the e-bike offers 174 miles (280 km) of per charge range from a battery designed to offer an 8 year lifecycle (or around 3,000 cycles). Its powerful 5,000-W motor will zip a patrol officer up to a top speed of 50 mph (80 km/h), and can be locked by the rider to deter would-be thieves, but there's GPS tracking cooked in just in case an opportunist does manage to steal the e-bike away.

The Top Cop e-bike has front and rear damping for a smooth ride
The Top Cop e-bike has front and rear damping for a smooth ride

The Top Cop features front and rear damping units for a smooth ride, IPX5 weather protection, and naturally, given its intended purpose, special horns have been installed together with police lights. It also features twin panniers at the back and a stealthy black paint job emblazoned with police logos.

Delfast reckons that police departments could save some serious money too, if they transferred officers from motorcycles to Top Cop e-bikes – in the region of US$2,000 per year in fact.

With a prototype in the bag, the company is currently in talks with over 20 police departments across the US to arrange real-world testing. If/when mass production starts, the fully tooled-up Top Cop will sell for around $4,899.

Source: Delfast

