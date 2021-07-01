Evolve's supercar-inspired electric skateboard hits a blistering 50 km/h

By taking lessons from the world of supercar design and leveraging its own expertise built up over 13 years of production, Australian outfit Evolve has just wheeled out its most advanced electric skateboard to date. The newly introduced Hadean series features an industry-first chassis made from forged carbon fiber, which affords riders greater performance namely through a blistering top speed of 31 mph (50 km/h).

The freshly launched Hadean line follows the GTR series rolled out by Evolve in 2019. The company describes the new models as a complete ground-up redesign rather than an upgrade, starting with what it says is the world's first "chassis style" electric skateboard deck and frame. This is made with forged carbon fiber, a material used in aircraft and high-end supercars like Lamborghinis, and marks a first for the world of electric skateboards.

The board maintains the clean and slimline design seen in previous models, while offering the necessary strength for the integration of Evolve's next-gen electronics and battery system, along with new vents for cooling. Ultimately, Evolve says the Hadean series travels up to 20 percent faster and offers 30 percent more range than the GTR series.

The Hadean skateboard is powered by a pair of 3,000-W electric motors at the rear wheels Evolve

The 31-mph top speed is quite a leap from the 26 mph (42 km/h) offered by the predecessor. A 37-percent increase in battery capacity, meanwhile, amounts to 16 AH of onboard energy and an ability to travel 65 km (40 miles) on each charge, up from 50 km (31 miles) on the GTR. Power comes from a pair of 3,000-W electric motors at the rear wheels.

Evolve has also redesigned its Bluetooth hand remote that controls acceleration and braking, housing it in a machined alloy frame with rubber edging to better deal with rough conditions. It also allows control over the board's new lighting system, which includes real-time hazard lights for braking and lights that indicate low battery.

Evolve's Hadean deck in bamboo form Evolve

The specs outlined above refer to the Hadean Carbon Street, though as it has with previous boards, Evolve is offering a number of variations. The Hadean is also available as a bamboo deck, which features the same motors and batteries but greater flexibility underfoot for a different style of ride. The company is also offering both of these models with either street wheels or bulkier all-terrain wheels, as well as a two-in-one package that allows riders to swap these in and out as they see fit.

Pricing for the Hadean Carbon Street starts at US$2,899, while the Bamboo model starts at $2,549, with all models available for preorder from this weekend with deliveries slated for September. You can check out the introductory video below.

THIS IS HADEAN | EVOLVE SKATEBOARDS

Source: Evolve