JoyErider motorized inline skates are controlled by tapping one's foot

By Ben Coxworth
April 20, 2023
The JoyErider skates are attached to the user's existing shoes
The JoyErider skates have a claimed battery range of 20 km (12 miles)
Although motorized inline skates are now becoming "a thing," most of them still require users to carry a handheld remote. The JoyErider skates are different, however, in that they're controlled by the user's foot-taps.

Manufactured by Chinese tech company Passion Mobility, the JoyEriders were officially announced last month at the Taipei Cycle bicycle show. They're designed for urban commuting.

Utilizing the adjustable bindings, users attach the skates to their existing footwear. From there, it's just a matter of tapping one skate or the other against the ground to start moving, speed up, slow down, or stop. An accompanying app lets users decide what number of taps – and on which foot – determine which actions.

Each of the JoyEriders is propelled by a 150-watt electric motor, that takes the user to a top speed of 20 km/h (12 mph) and allows them to climb slopes of up to eight degrees. Power is provided by a 24V/3.5-Ah lithium-ion battery (again, one per skate) which reportedly should be good for a maximum range of 20 km per three-hour charge.

The skates additionally feature 3.5-inch (89-mm) polyurethane wheels, electronic braking, a maximum rider weight capacity of 100 kg (220 lb), a total weight of 6 kg (13 lb) per pair, and IP54 water-resistant electronics – that means they can withstand water sprays from all directions.

Passion Mobility doesn't sell direct to consumers, so there's no word on pricing or availability. The JoyErider skates are demonstrated in the video below.

JoyErider “Riding with Joy Everywhere!” - 2023

Source: Passion Mobility

