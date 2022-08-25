© 2022 New Atlas
Urban Transport

Escend Blades bring electrification to the world of inline skating

By Ben Coxworth
August 25, 2022
Escend Blades bring electrification to the world of inline skating
Escend Blades are currently on Kickstarter
Escend Blades are currently on Kickstarter
View 3 Images
Escend Blades are currently on Kickstarter
1/3
Escend Blades are currently on Kickstarter
One four-hour charge of the Escend Blades' batteries should reportedly be good for a range of approximately 15 km (9 miles)
2/3
One four-hour charge of the Escend Blades' batteries should reportedly be good for a range of approximately 15 km (9 miles)
Each platform can support a maximum rider weight of 100 kg (220 lb)
3/3
Each platform can support a maximum rider weight of 100 kg (220 lb)
View gallery - 3 images

While we've recently seen a number of electric four-wheeled roller skates, two-wheeled inline skates have largely avoided electrification. An exception has just launched on Kickstarter, however, in the form of Escend Blades.

Developed by a team of British engineers, designers and "avid mobility users," the Blades are basically motorized wheeled platforms which third-party skate boots can be mounted onto. Optional adapters allow for the use of boots with either UFS or Trinity mounting systems.

Each of the aerospace-aluminum-bodied, 3.75-kg (8.3-lb) platforms features two 105-mm aluminum-rim/silicone-tire wheels, a quick-swappable lithium battery, and a 400W rear hub motor.

Both of the platforms are simultaneously controlled by a single handheld wireless remote, which riders use to accelerate, stop, and choose between Eco, Commute and Turbo riding modes – there's also a reverse gear. A backlit display on the remote relays information such as distance travelled and battery level.

Speaking of which, one four-hour charge should reportedly be good for a range of approximately 15 km (9 miles). A regenerative braking system contributes to that range. The Blades have a top speed of 25 km/h (16 mph), and are capable of climbing inclines with a gradient of up to 20 degrees.

Each platform can support a maximum rider weight of 100 kg (220 lb)
Each platform can support a maximum rider weight of 100 kg (220 lb)

Although buyers are free to supply their own boots, they can also choose a package that includes Powerslide's step-in Doop Boots, which snugly fasten around the user's existing everyday footwear. Another package includes a pair of hard shell Powerslide Metro Boots.

Should you be interested in getting a set of Escend Blades for yourself, pledges start at £640 (about US$756), which is 25 percent off the planned retail price. Assuming everything goes according to plan, they should ship in October. In the meantime, they can be seen in use in the video below.

Escend Blades

Sources: Kickstarter, Escend

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

Urban TransportKickstarterRollerblades
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!