Full-suspension all-terrain super-scooter accelerates to 60 mph

One of the fastest stand-up electric scooters the world has ever seen, the new Wolf King lands on top of Kaabo's folding scooter lineup. Able to accelerate to highway speeds in mere seconds, the King doesn't stop gaining speed until it hits 60 mph. With a rugged full-suspension build and burly, knobby tires, it can take that aggressive quickness and speed to the trails, as well. Needless to say, it looks like some of the most fun you can have standing on two feet.

Chinese scooter brand Kaabo was already a name you could find on the short list of "world's fastest scooters." Its Wolf Warrior uses a pair of 1,200-W hub motors to accelerate up to 50 mph (80 km/h), an impressive top speed that's more than the average stand-up scooter rider will have any idea of what to do with. But you know what's better than being a decorated warrior protecting your wolf pack? Being King of the pack.

The Wolf King ups its two-wheel-drive motor power to 1,500 watts per wheel, teaming up for 3,000 watts of nominal output and a peak power spike up over 6,700 watts. That's enough to get the manned scooter sprinting to 50 mph in a mere 4.8 seconds, ahead of max speed at 60 mph (96.5 km/h). We'd love to see a 0-60 mph figure, which might very well be faster than a list of cars, but we've only seen the 0-50 listed.

Regardless, if you've ever spent time casually rolling around on an e-scooter, you know that even half that top speed feels pretty damn fast when the oncoming air is rushing through your Sunday-best T-shirt. Maxing out on the Wolf King has to be quite a thrill, assuming the rider is up to the task of safely handling it.

The new Wolf King debuts as one of the fastest on-/off-road scooters available Voro Motors

If reining in all that power and speed on a smooth, freshly paved road isn't challenge enough, the Wolf King can also take things off-road. It's based around a robust aluminum frame and includes dual hydraulic rear shocks, a front suspension fork and available tubeless off-road fat tires.

US Kaabo dealer Voro Motors estimates the off-road tires cut roughly 4 mph (2.5 km/h) off the 60-mph top speed achievable on standard street-racing tires, but 56 mph (90 km/h) still sounds beyond insane when imagining slingshotting one's exposed body over dusty trails or clawing up hills as steep as 45 degrees. With a range around 50 miles (80 km) from a 28-Ah 72-V lithium battery, riders can wander quite a ways off the beaten path before having to worry about getting stuck walking home.

With its dual-charging capability, the Wolf King recharges in as few as five hours Voro Motors

Along with the motors, the Wolf King's electrical system powers a robust lighting system that includes dual headlights, a safety taillight and blue under-deck lighting. The battery takes five hours to charge via a dual-charging system that allows for simultaneous connection of a standard and a fast charger.

Riders can use handlebar controls to switch between single- and dual-motor modes, ratcheting up full motor power with the "turbo" button. Hydraulic brakes provide dependable stopping, and an LCD mini-display mounted on the handlebar delivers information.

The Wolf King stands 50 in (127 cm) to the top of the handlebars and folds in half to a 59 x 19-in (150 x 48-cm) package that weighs 105 lb (48 kg). It holds riders up to 400 lb (181 kg).

Voro Motors lists rider weight up to 400 lb Voro Motors

While the Wolf King debuts as one of the fastest stand-up electric scooters in the world, it falls well short of being the true speed king. We say "well short" not because there are numerous scooters ahead of it on the list, but because at least one of them tops out well above Kaabo's latest. Over at LA-based Rion, 60 mph is what you get from an entry-level model. The range-topping RE90 can reach estimated speeds over 100 mph (161 km/h) but wears an 80-mph (129-km/h) speed limiter ... because who really needs to hit triple digits while standing on a scooter? The US$6,800 RE90 costs more than twice the $2,999 Wolf King, however.

You can see the Quick Wolf King in action, in the video below.

The King Has Arrived

Sources: Kaabo, Voro Motors