Niu launches $599 electric kick scooter for last-mile travel

Chinese mobility company Niu has added to its portfolio of electric two-wheelers with its first ever kick scooter, designed to plug a hole in the daily travels of urban commuters. The Niu Kick Scooter is destined for US and European markets, and promises impressive range and power packed into a rather affordable package.

Niu's stable of electric vehicles has so far included various takes on Vespa-style mopeds, but last year revealed it is also working on a mid-performance electric motorbike capable of hitting 100 mph (160 km/h). As work continues on the RQi bike, it appears it will be beaten to market by the company's newly unveiled Kick Scooter, which is set to hit the streets midway through the year.

Available in two variants, the Niu Kick Scooter Pro is packed with a 486-Wh battery pack and a 350-W motor, which allows for a 50-km (31-mile) range after a six-hour charge and a top speed of 19.8 mph (32 km/h). The Kick Scooter Sport, meanwhile, carries a 365-Wh battery and 300-W motor, offering a 40-km (25-mile) range from a five-hour charge and a top speed of 17.4 mph (28 km/h). Both models, however, will be limited to top speeds of 25 km/h (15.5 mi) in Europe in line with local regulations.

The Niu Kick Scooter connects to a smartphone app over Bluetooth Niu

The body of the scooter is made from aerospace-grade aluminum, and features a wide deck for secure footing, thick 24-cm (9.5-in) pneumatic tires and angled handlebars to offer greater stability. Other features include disc brakes, a halo headlight, front-and-rear brake lights, and IP54 water resistance for riding in inclement weather. The scooter also connects to a smartphone app over Bluetooth to track ride metrics and battery status.

With prices starting at US$599 and €599, the Niu Kick Scooter shapes as a good value option for commuters or urban folk otherwise in need of efficient ways to carry out shorter trips of just a few miles. Although it is designed with this in mind, the range figures promise plenty of juice left in the tank just in case, and are impressive for this kind of price range. The Rev from Boosted Boards that we rode back in 2019, for example, offered a 22-mile (35-km) range, but was priced at $1,599.

“We believe we have created the most comfortable electric kick scooter riding experience for under $1,000, and of course we wanted to provide a superior ride performance too,” says Dr. Yan Li, CEO of NIU Technologies.

You can check out the launch presentation for the Niu scooter below. Pre-sale begins in June in the US, with deliveries slated for July for both the US and European markets. Global sales will then kick off in August.

NIU Global Launch 2021

Source: Niu