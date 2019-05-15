There's a handy LED display in the center of the handlebars that shows battery levels and speed, plus it features a button in the center for powering it up and switching between modes. By the time we'd rounded a couple of corners, we had already returned to the high-power mode in search of a thrill or two, and the Rev doesn't disappoint in this regard. So while it's designed more as a transport solution than a vehicle for extreme sports, it is more than capable of adding a dash of adrenaline to a morning commute.