Razor aims for adult riders with big wheel e-scooters

The current COVID-19 pandemic is forcing many to rethink how they safely travel to work, meaning an uptick in sales of ebikes and electric scooters. Kickscooter veteran Razor is looking to tap into this trend with a bunch of adult-oriented e-scooters.

All of the new e-scooters are rear-wheel drive, with Razor saying that this design improves traction and makes them easier to steer, while the bigger wheels on most of the new models should help to make uneven roads easier to travel down.

Leading the charge is the EcoSmart SUP, with 16-inch pneumatic tires front and back, a wide bamboo deck and a 350-W motor that tops out at 15.5 mph (25 km/h). The onboard battery is not going to get you as far per charge as a ebike, but its maximum 12 miles (19 km) of range could be enough for a short commute to work. Razor says that this model is ideal for adults who are new to e-scooting, and it will be available shortly for US$449.

The EcoSmart SUP's battery should be good for up to 12 miles per charge Razor

If you don't want to stand as you scoot along under electric motor power, the recently updated EcoSmart Metro will let you sit a while. It features 16-inch tube tires on spoked wheels, has a 500-W high torque motor that can get you up to 18 mph (29 km/h) and has a 40-minute continuous run time. In addition to the "ultra-padded seat," the Metro comes with rear disc breaking, detachable luggage rack and a bamboo deck. This one costs $469 and is on sale now.

The C25 will be offered as two models, rolling up to 15.5 mph and coming with a 12-inch solid wheel to the front Razor

If you don't need really big wheels then the C25 could fit the bill. It has a 12-inch solid wheel at the front, can roll for up to 11.25 miles per charge of its Li-ion battery – though a lead acid variant is in the works too – and its 250-W hub motor can get up to 15.5 mph. This model can be folded for between-ride transport, and is due for release in October for $399 (though its model name may change before then).

A rear hub motor variant of Razor's popular E300 kickscooter Razor

Razor has also updated its popular E300 kickscooter to give it a rear hub motor. The E300 HD's 250-W brushless rear motor zips up to 15.5 mph, it features a 9-inch pneumatic wheel to the front and a solid 8-inch wheel at the back, hand-operated braking and twist-grip acceleration. This will be the cheapest of the new models, at $289, when it's released this coming (northern) fall.

At 24.2 lb, the E Prime III is said to be the lightest electric scooter in its class Razor

There's a new E Prime e-scooter on the block too, that's built for "speed, portability, versatility, and making an impression." The third generation E Prime's 250-W hub motor can get you up to 18 mph, there's an LED headlight and brake-activated tail-light, and anodized aluminum construction. This model is available now for $399.

"Cities and towns are changing," said Razor's Jim Wagner. "Over the past few years, and especially in the past few months, people are increasingly looking for other options beyond cars and mass transportation to get them from point A to point B. At Razor, we have been building out our line-up of electric scooters so that there is a fun and comfortable ride for every user, no matter their level, at a variety of price points that make them attractive to own.

"We anticipate even more cities will build out infrastructure and regulation for alternative forms of transportation like scooters, and just like in the kick scooter space, we want Razor to become the brand adults turn to for electric scooters. With this expanded adult focus, Razor has furthered its position at the forefront of the scooter movement, offering fun and stylish rides for everyone – kid, teens, adult novice, and expert scooter riders ."

Source: Razor