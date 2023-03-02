Segway aims to be quick off the mark with E300SE electric scoot

Segway Europe has announced its micro-mobility lineup for 2023, and among new electric kickscoots and a new gokart is a hub-drive sit-down electric scooter with a per-charge range of 130 km or more, a blistering sub-3-second sprint to 50 km/h and a top speed of up to 105 km/h.

Segway Ninebot has a presence at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this year, so it's no surprise that the E300SE is being launched in Europe.

It's aimed at the L3e-A1 low-powered motorcycle market, and features a 7.8-kW QS rear-hub motor (10-kW peak) for 200 Nm (147.5 lb.ft) of torque, a standstill to 50-km/h (31 mph) sprint in a zippy 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 105 km/h (65 mph).

The new Segway comes as standard with two 74-V/27-Ah Li-ion batteries for up to 130 km (~80 miles) of per-charge e-scooting, but can accommodate an optional third battery for an extra 65 km. The company says that each battery is also "equipped with an intelligent battery management system (BMS) to give extra protection, maximize safety, and expand the lifetime of the battery."

The two-person seat lifts up to reveal 34 liters of storage space Segway-Ninebot Europe

Elsewhere, the e-scooter rolls on a 100/70-12 tubeless tire up front and a 120/70-12 to the rear, features a suspension fork and dual rear shocks, stopping power shapes up as dual-piston hydraulic braking plus ABS, hill hold and traction control, a funky low/high-beam LED strip lights the way ahead, and there's a generous 34 liters of storage under the two-person seat, enough for two open-faced helmets.

The LED digital dash shows ride modes (including a cruise option), speed, battery status and more. The vehicle can pair with a smartphone running a companion app, anti-theft tech with GPS tracking is cooked in, and the electric ride can automatically unlock as a rider approaches – no keys required.

As of writing, Segway Europe is yet to announce pricing and availability, but given the less powerful E125S model starts at €3,599, you can probably expect to pay upward of €4k for the E300SE. There's also no word on whether this e-scoot will make it to the US. The video below has more.

Segway eScooter E300SE - Ride with the wind!

Product page: Segway E300SE Launch Edition