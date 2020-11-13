Segway sends its Gokart PRO sideways with a built in drift assistant

Two years ago, transportation company Segway-Ninebot branched out with an electric go-kart designed to thrill young and old drivers with a frame built to drift, rather than travel at any great speeds. The company has now rolled out a more powerful version dubbed the Gokart Pro, which will not only nudge the speedometer that little bit higher, but offer even more sideways action thanks to a new built-in drifting assistant system.

Launched in 2018, the original Gokart was actually a conversion kit for the company’s miniPro transporter, turning the two-wheeled traditional “Segway” into an electric four-wheeler capable of top speeds of 16.8 mph (27 km/h) and an 11-mile (17-km) range. The newly launched Gokart Pro can travel at up to 23 mph (37 km/h) and cover 15.5 mi (25 km/h) on each charge.

Shipping of the Gokart Pro will kick off in December 2020 if everything runs smoothly Segway Ninebot

Segway-Ninebot is also promising greater steering response and durability from the Pro model, along with an acceleration that is 1.5 times greater. Power comes from a pair of hub motors generating 4,800 W and 96 Nm (71 lb-ft) of torque, pushing the go-kart from a standstill to its 23-mph top speed in a matter of seconds.

Because these hub motors operate independently, the user’s drifting experience can be tailored to push different power outputs to each of the rear tires. This is handled through the Drifting Assistant System in the companion smartphone app, where drivers can not only fine-tune their drifting, but choose from four driver modes with different top speeds and control the effects coming from the vehicle’s lights.

The Gokart Pro is also capable of climbing hills of a 15 percent incline, features a set of speakers that simulate engine sounds of a gasoline-powered go-kart and has a reverse gear for backing out of sticky situations.

Segway Ninebot has taken to Indiegogo to raise funds for production of its Gokart Pro, where early bird pledges start at US$1,599. Shipping is slated to kick off in December 2020 if everything runs smoothly.

You can check out the pitch video below.

Ninebot Gokart PRO, Powered by Segway - COMING SOON

