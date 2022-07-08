Segway kickstarts full-suspension premium electric kickscooters

Following a successful crowdfunding effort on Indiegogo for the over-powered GT series electric kickscooters, Segway has hopped over to Kickstarter to fund production of its premium models – the P65 and P100S.

The P series e-scoots were first announced back in March at the same time as the GT series, with Segway promising that they would "redefine transportation with unrivaled agility and safety."

The P65 commuter model weighs in at 58 lb (26.3 kg) and folds down to 46.8 x 25 x 22.3 in (118 x 63.5 x 56.6 cm) for between-ride transport in the trunk of a car. It's powered by a 500-W motor for up to 25-mph (40 km/h) via thumb throttle, with three power levels to choose from, and can zip from standstill to 15 mph in 3.8 seconds. Its 561-Wh battery is reckoned good for up to 40 miles (65 km) of per-charge range.

The Premium series electric kickscooters comes with powerful motors, either 40 or 62 miles of range, full suspension and disc/motor braking Segway

The P100S offers a more powerful ride and sports slightly different folded dimensions of 46.6 x 25 x 25.2 in while tipping the scales a good deal heavier at 72.5 lb. This e-scoot comes with a 650-W motor for a sprint to 15 mph in 2.8 seconds on the way up to 30 mph (48 km/h), and is able to take on inclines of up to 23 percent. For every seven hours on charge, riders could roll up to 62 miles (100 km) courtesy of its 1-kWh battery.

Shared features include a wide 8.7-in deck, full double-wishbone suspension, 10.5-inch tubeless, self-sealing tires, disc braking front and back, plus motor braking to the rear, and integrated lighting, including brake and turn indicators. All weather riding is possible thanks to IPX5 waterproofing for the body and an IPX7-rated battery pack.

The P series electric kickscooters ride on 10.5-inch all-season tires and feature full suspension to help smooth out bumpy terrain Segway

Either electric kickscoot can be unlocked by tapping a NFC card in the area under the colorful mid-handlebar display, by keying in a password or through a mobile app running on a Bluetooth-paired smartphone.

The P Series electric scoots are reported to be in production now, but are being launched through the Kickstarter community where pledges for the P65 start at US$1,199 and the P100S comes in at $1,599. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in October. The video below has more.

Segway KickScooter P Series Pre-launch Video

Source: Segway