Urban Transport

Segway gives you the power to explore with ZT3 Pro e-kickscooter

By Paul Ridden
September 05, 2024
If you're looking to zip through the city and beyond, Segway has launched a new ZT series of electric kickscooters at IFA 2024. First up is the ZT3 Pro model, which has been "engineered for both urban adventures and off-road excursions."

"We're so excited to finally share the ZT3 Pro with the world," said Segway's Tom Heber. "Extreme R&D and testing has gone into this and it shows. It's a completely new scooter designed from the ground up to maximize fun, versatility and capability. It's packed with tech and innovation and it's an absolute blast to ride. It's the perfect introduction to our new ZT series."

Kicking off that total redesign is a 1,600-watt high-torque motor that pushes it to speeds of 24.9 mph (the global model is restricted to 25 km/h). That's not quite as quick as the company's crazy GT series super-scoots, but should be more than enough to get the adrenaline flowing. If you encounter steep inclines on your travels, the motor is reckoned powerful enough to conquer 25% slopes. Stopping power shapes up with disc braking front and back.

Segway says that thanks to range optimization technology, urban adventurers and off-road warriors alike can expect a per-charge range of 43.9 miles (70 km) in eco mode from the 597-Wh battery, or 18.6 miles when sport mode is engaged (due to the lower top speed, global riders can get up to 50 km in sport mode). A 4-hour charge should bring the batteries to full capacity, though 30 minutes on flash charge is enough to add 6.2 miles in a pinch.

The ZT3 Pro is built around a carbon-steel, IPX5 weather-resistant frame with thermoplastic panels, and features telescopic fork suspension that pairs with a rear swingarm coil to absorb those inevitable off-road bumps. There's 6 inches (152.4 mm) of ground clearance, and it rides on 11-inch all-terrain tubeless tires.

Segway boasts that this thing is built to last, having already put the model through 3,100 miles of pilot testing along with numerous quality checks and a 1,540-lb static pressure limitation test to make sure. A new Segride stability enhancement system is cooked in for "improved handling and ride dynamics," and works with the traction control system for reduced handlebar shake at speed, better control and grip, and less wheel slip.

The lighting system includes a 4-watt headlight, front/rear turn signaling, braking tail-light and a funky X-shaped daytime running light up front. A sunlight-viewable 3-inch LCD display shows key metrics, and naturally there's a mobile app to enhance the ride, which enables unlocking on approach thanks to a Bluetooth-enabled AirLock setup. And should some light-fingered opportunist try to steal your all-terrain e-scoot, it can be tracked using the Apple Find My service.

The ZT3 Pro is set to go up for pre-order from September 26 in the US, with shipping expected to follow from late October. A speed-restricted European flavor launched at IFA 2024 in Berlin today is pegged to land in Q4. Either way, pricing has yet to be revealed. The video below has more.

Segway ZT3 Pro - All Terrain Performance eKickscooter

Product page: Segway ZT3 Pro

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

