Lighter, quieter Moonwalkers put a motor-powered spring in your step

Carnegie Mellon spinoff Shift Robotics has launched a lighter, quieter version of its strap-on powered wheels first introduced as a Kickstarter in 2022. Like the originals, the Moonwalkers Aero are designed to give users a powered boost as they walk.

The Aero model rolls with fewer wheels than the existing commercial model – which has eight powered and two unpowered. The new family member features four powered wheels and two unpowered, matching the configuration of the business-focused X variant launched at CES 2024.

The company says that the new motor is 20-dB quieter than the original, but it's also less powerful at 350 watts, meaning a lower torque figure of 8 Nm (5.9 lb.ft). That said, it' still reckoned capable of tackling slopes of up to 10 degrees.

The Moonwalkers Aero motorized rollers give a user's natural walking gait a power boost Shift Robotics

The new variant boasts the same top speed of 7 mph (11 km/h) as the 10-wheel rollers, and the same per-charge range of between 6 and 7 miles (9.6 - 11.2 km), though performance in hot environments should be improved thanks to a "new thermal and regenerative management system."

A fast charge to 80% capacity takes around 30 minutes over USB-C, which should be enough for 5 miles of assisted walking, but full top-ups will keep the Aeros plugged in for 1.5 hours.

As before, the idea is to place a shoe on each platform and strap in. The Aero is designed to accommodate shoe sizes running from a US women's size 6 to a US men's size 12, with a spacer available in two sizes to improve the fit if needed. The design also includes a flexing toeplate for a more natural walking experience.

But as the new name suggests, Shift has managed to shave a whole pound off the weight of each roller, which now adds 4.2 lb (1.9 kg) to each foot when strolling along. User weight of up to 220 lb (100 kg) is supported.

Each Moonwalkers Aero platform features four motorized wheels and two unpowered wheels for a "smoother and smarter ride" Shift Robotics

Once strapped in and ready for the off, the user simply walks along as normal – as opposed to power skating. Shift's newly improved proprietary algorithms then adjust motor power depending on how brisk the user's natural gait is – walking along slowly will yield little assistance from the Moonwalkers, but increasing pace will dial in the power and boost walking speed up to that top speed.

A pair of Moonwalkers Aeros carries a price tag of US$1,199, $150 more than the current price of the 10-wheel Moonwalkers.

Introducing Moonwalkers Aero - lighter, quieter and tailored just for you

Product page: Moonwalkers Aero