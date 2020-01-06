Big-wheeled, tubular electric scooter goes up for pre-order

The Stator fat-tired electric scooter that broke loose in prototype form back in October, 2018, has today gone up for pre-order. The eye-popping Launch Edition ride now sports blade wheels for cooling the more powerful motor and helping with braking.

The brainchild of Nathan Allen and developed by NantMobility (a division of Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong's NantWorks), the unquestionably-stylish Stator is being made using automotive-grade materials.

"Our goal at NantWorks is to combine the collective promise of science, technology, and communication and make it accessible to all people," said Dr. Soon-Shiong. "The Stator Scooter is the physical application of that goal – grace in motion that serves a functional purpose."

The first thousand Launch Edition Stators will be badged and numbered NantMobility

The production-ready Stator will have four ride modes – Limp, Eco, Sport and X – to suit skill levels, and different situations and environments. Its makers say that the e-scooter will roll at up to 30 mph (48 km/h) and have a range of more than 80 miles (128 km) per four hour charge.

Stopping power will get some help from a bladed wheel design, which will also help to cool the rear hub motor. NantMobility says that the tires tires are durable and quiet, with tread that's been designed to "shrug off water." And day and night scooting is possible courtesy of powerful lighting front and back.

No further details have been made available at this time. You can reserve your Stator LE now for a deposit of US$250. Pre-orders are being limited to 500, but production is expected to go way beyond that, with the first thousand units sold coming badged and numbered. The e-scooter should be ready to ship by the second quarter of 2020 for $3,995.

Product page: Stator LE