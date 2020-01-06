© 2020 New Atlas
Urban Transport

Big-wheeled, tubular electric scooter goes up for pre-order

By Paul Ridden
January 06, 2020
Big-wheeled, tubular electric ...
The fat-tired Stator electric scooter is due to ship in the second quarter of 2020
The fat-tired Stator electric scooter is due to ship in the second quarter of 2020
View 7 Images
A display on the handlebar offers ride and vehicle status information
1/7
A display on the handlebar offers ride and vehicle status information
The eye-catching design is sure to turn heads
2/7
The eye-catching design is sure to turn heads
The fat-tired Stator electric scooter is due to ship in the second quarter of 2020
3/7
The fat-tired Stator electric scooter is due to ship in the second quarter of 2020
The rear hub motor is reported capable of driving the Stator up to 30 mph
4/7
The rear hub motor is reported capable of driving the Stator up to 30 mph
Riders plug in for a four hour recharge to the front of the deck
5/7
Riders plug in for a four hour recharge to the front of the deck
Each four hour charge will be good for over 80 miles of range
6/7
Each four hour charge will be good for over 80 miles of range
The first thousand Launch Edition Stators will be badged and numbered
7/7
The first thousand Launch Edition Stators will be badged and numbered

The Stator fat-tired electric scooter that broke loose in prototype form back in October, 2018, has today gone up for pre-order. The eye-popping Launch Edition ride now sports blade wheels for cooling the more powerful motor and helping with braking.

The brainchild of Nathan Allen and developed by NantMobility (a division of Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong's NantWorks), the unquestionably-stylish Stator is being made using automotive-grade materials.

"Our goal at NantWorks is to combine the collective promise of science, technology, and communication and make it accessible to all people," said Dr. Soon-Shiong. "The Stator Scooter is the physical application of that goal – grace in motion that serves a functional purpose."

The first thousand Launch Edition Stators will be badged and numbered
The first thousand Launch Edition Stators will be badged and numbered

The production-ready Stator will have four ride modes – Limp, Eco, Sport and X – to suit skill levels, and different situations and environments. Its makers say that the e-scooter will roll at up to 30 mph (48 km/h) and have a range of more than 80 miles (128 km) per four hour charge.

Stopping power will get some help from a bladed wheel design, which will also help to cool the rear hub motor. NantMobility says that the tires tires are durable and quiet, with tread that's been designed to "shrug off water." And day and night scooting is possible courtesy of powerful lighting front and back.

No further details have been made available at this time. You can reserve your Stator LE now for a deposit of US$250. Pre-orders are being limited to 500, but production is expected to go way beyond that, with the first thousand units sold coming badged and numbered. The e-scooter should be ready to ship by the second quarter of 2020 for $3,995.

Product page: Stator LE

Tags

Urban TransportScooterElectric Vehicles
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
1 comment
McDesign
I do love the one-sided frame design - a new approach.

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More