Stator folding electric scooter pairs plump wheels and wiry frameView gallery - 3 images
Judging by the success of the Scrooser and the Phatty, people do like the idea of fat-tired electric scooters. California-based skateboarder/cyclist/product designer Nathan Allen is now attempting to join the throng, with the interesting-looking and apparently self-balancing Stator.
Currently in functioning prototype form, the Stator features a powder-coated chromoly steel tubular frame, a quirky one-sided handlebar that folds down for storage, and a 1,000-watt brushless rear hub motor that takes the scooter up to a top speed of 25 mph (40 km/h).
Power is provided by the buyer's choice of a 10- or 20-Ah 48-volt lithium-ion battery pack located beneath the rider's feet, delivering a claimed range of either 10 or 20 miles (16 or 32 km) per 4-hour charge, respectively.
The whole thing tips the scales at 90 lb (41 kg) and can carry riders weighing up to 250 lb (113 kg). Some of its other features include a front hydraulic disc brake, the ability to be powered up via either a standard key or a wireless RFID tag, and three power settings for different rider-experience levels.
Optional extras include front and rear fenders and racks, a fold-down seat, an LED headlight, and a fast charger that allows for a 1.2-hour juice-up time.
We're still waiting to hear back regarding the whole self-balancing thing, as it's not clear if the scooter actually has some sort of internal gyroscopic system (like Lit Motors' C1), or if it stays standing upright simply due to its wide tires. At the very least, they are claimed to offer a cushy, stable ride.
Plans call for the Stator to soon be the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, which interested parties will no doubt be able to access via the link below (there's no word on an estimated retail price). In the meantime, you can see a couple of the prototypes hittin' the road in the following video.
Source: Stator
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more