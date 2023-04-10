Stilride announces production model of its folded-steel electric scooter

Back in 2020 we first heard about the SUS1, a prototype folded-steel electric scooter made by Swedish startup Stilride. Well, the company has now announced full specs and pricing on the production version of the vehicle, called the Stilride 1.

Whereas the SUS1's main body was composed of multiple sections of robotically folded stainless steel sheeting, the Stilride 1's origami-inspired body is made of just one sheet. By contrast, most scooters consist of a welded tubular-metal frame which is covered by plastic body panels.

Stilride claims that its unique production technique results in less manual labor on the assembly floor, less wasted material, lower total weight, and the ability for production to take place in small, regional factories – the latter cuts down on the transportation of raw materials and finished products.

More specifically, the company states that as compared to an equivalent traditionally made scooter, the Stilride 1 is 40% lighter plus it has 70% fewer structural components, 20% lower material costs and 25% lower production costs.

The first "Limited Founders Edition" Stilride 1 bikes will be individually numbered, and will sport black fenders and black details Stilride

Of course, the Stilride 1 also looks pretty cool. And as a side note, all of the steel scraps and the body itself are 100% recyclable.

Now classified as a light electric motorcycle, the vehicle sports a rear hub motor that produces 280 Nm (207 lb ft) of peak torque, taking it to a top speed of 100 km/h (62 mph). Power is provided by a 51V/5.1-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which is claimed to be good for a range of about 120 km (75 miles) per four-hour charge.

Other features include 3.50 x 13-inch wheels, ISR disc brakes with a Continental two-channel antilock braking system, plus front and rear suspension. The whole thing reportedly tips the scales at 130 kg (286 lb), battery included.

Prospective buyers can register for updates via the Stilride website. The planned retail price is US$16,500, with first delivers expected to commence in the spring of 2024 (Northern Hemisphere).

Source: Stilride

