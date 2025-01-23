Bumblebee-flavored electric scooter motors over 30 mph

The electric mobility specialists at Tomofree have launched on Kickstarter to fund production of a "sleek, dynamic marvel" called the BEE Electric Scooter. The sit/stand e-scoot can get up to 31 mph, features dual suspension and rolls for 28 miles per charge.

Much of the BEE's body is fashioned from carbon steel, with the front and rear three-link suspension forks crafted using aluminum alloy. It's bumble-inspired paint job is sure to stand out from the oversaturated e-scoot crowd, while also helping ensure that you're seen by other road or path users.

The dual-post handlebar support is angled back for an easy ride, and includes dual headlights with three illumination modes for daytime visibility or after-dark travel. There's also a "super-bright" tail-light, plus a kickstand for parking ease.

The BEE electric scooter comes with a removable seat for ride flexibility Tomofree/Kickstarter

Twisting the right grip engages the throttle and powers up the 1,500-W peak hub motor at the rear. There are three speed modes on offer here. The first will top out at 13 mph (21 km/h). The next will get a bit more breeze in your chops and scoot you to 21 mph (34 km/h). And the final level zips you up to 31 mph (50 km/h).

Tomofree says that there's enough torque to climb 30-degree gradients. The 960-Wh Li-ion battery housed in the wide deck is reckoned good for up to 28 miles (45 km) of per-charge range. Riders roll on 11-inch tubeless off-road tires that should conquer most surfaces, while stopping power is provided by mechanical disc brakes front and back.

The BEE comes with a removable seat that can be adjusted for different rider heights, and provides a more comfortable and less fatiguing scoot than standing for the whole journey. A large center-mount LED display facilitates NFC unlocking, while also showing key ride data.

The BEE electric scooter sports a 1,500-watt (peak) hub motor and can tackle inclines of up to 30% Tomofree/Kickstarter

Tomofree's striking electric scooter can fold down to 52 x 11 x 26 in (133 x 28 x 66 cm) in 3 seconds for between-ride transport, and tips the scales at 101 lb (46 kg). It's reported capable of supporting riders weighing up to 267 lb (121 kg).

Shenzhen-based Tomofree has R&D and manufacturing facilities in China, but is looking to ship from its warehouse in the US. The mobility brand is offering the BEE e-scoot on Kickstarter for a starting pledge of US$799, which is 30% off the expected retail price.

The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan with the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start from May. The video below has more.

Tomofree BEE Folding Escooter │48V 20AH & 11" Off-road Tubeless Tire｜Conquer Any Terrain

Source: Tomofree