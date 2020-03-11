Tilting Traqpod joins the "carving skateboard" party

It was just a couple of weeks ago that we heard about the Freebord 5-X, the latest in a series of skateboards that let users carve into corners, snowboard-style. Well, the Traqpod has now hit Kickstarter, offering its own unique take on the concept.

Designed by Barcelona-based startup La Revolta, the Traqpod features trucks that extend out from beneath the front and rear ends of the deck, and that pivot left or right relative to it. Suspended between those trucks, the deck can in turn be tilted to either side as the user shifts their weight accordingly – this is facilitated by its concave design, that lets riders really push their feet down against its raised lateral edges.

Along with being able to carve and perform associated tricks, however, the Traqpod is also made to deliver a (relatively) smooth ride. Its spring-loaded deck flexes to absorb shocks, for instance, plus there are also elastomer shock absorbers in the trucks. Additionally, its oversize wheels roll up over small obstacles such as pieces of gravel, and are clad in soft rubber tires.

The Traqpod, going full-tilt Traqpod

As an added bonus, the trucks can be folded down beneath the deck, making the skateboard shorter and thus easier to carry. The whole thing weighs a claimed 4.8 kg (10.6 lb) and can support riders weighing up to 90 kg (200 lb).

Backers for the crowdfunding campaign can choose between plywood or polypropylene decks, the latter available in three colors. A minimum pledge of €299 (about US$337) will get them a Traqpod, when and if the board reaches production.

It can be seen in use, in the video below.

Sources: Kickstarter, Traqpod