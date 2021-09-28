Virgin Hyperloop preps its latest transport pods for display in Dubai

While it works away at the propulsion technology required to shuttle people and cargo through near-vacuum tubes at around the speed of sound, Virgin Hyperloop continues to iterate on the design of the pods to hold them. The latest version of these commercial capsules will be on display at the upcoming Expo 2020 show in Dubai, where visitors will be able to climb aboard for a window into a high-speed future.

Virgin Hyperloop has presented a few versions of its pods over the years, the most recent coming in January when the company shared a promo video of its imagined passenger experience. This was billed as its first commercial vehicle and is capable of carrying 28 people, with wireless charging, an artificial skylight and LED journey notifications featuring throughout.

A cutaway passenger pod to be presented by Virgin Hyperloop at Dubai's Expo 2020 Virgin Hyperloop

The company has now announced it will be turning up to Expo 2020 with a cutaway passenger pod with production intent finishes, offering visitors an in-person look at its vision. This will feature as part of the Flow pavilion for DP World, a local port operator Virgin Hyperloop has teamed up with to explore ultra-fast cargo transport in the United Arab Emirates.

Also featuring as part of the pavilion will be a full-scale cargo pod, measuring nearly 10 m (33 ft) long. Cargo has long been a part of Virgin Hyperloop's plans for its futuristic transport system, with the company's collaboration with DP World kicking off way back in 2016 seeking to help take freight off container ships at Dubai's Jebel Ali Port.

“The constant flow of goods has historically driven innovation in the transportation sector and now more than ever, we must continue to future-proof the industry,” said Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman of DP World and Virgin Hyperloop. “Hyperloop is poised to revolutionize the global on-demand logistics market, and we are excited to share our vision for the technology in the DP World FLOW pavilion at Expo 2020.”

Dubai's Expo 2020 runs from October 1 this year to March 31, 2022.

Source: Virgin Hyperloop