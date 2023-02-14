Roadrunner Pro seated e-scoot rides with 1,800-Wh battery and 4-kW motors

VoroMotors has announced a Pro model upgrade to 2021's Roadrunner sit-down electric scoot, which brings more motor power for over 50 mph speeds, a bigger battery with up to 50 miles of riding available, full suspension and chunkier stretch seating.

VoroMotors says that the Emove Roadrunner has been a popular ride among e-riders and tech journalists alike. It features a 350-W hub motor to the front and 500 W at the back for a top speed of 34 mph (~55 km/h), plus a 1.25-kWh removable battery that's good for up to 50 miles (80 km) of per-charge e-scooting, spring suspension up front and semi-hydraulic brakes.

The new Pro model has been developed based on feedback from scooter riders, and begins with a significant bump in motor power – rocking two 2,000-W (peak) hub motors with five speed modes available to twist throttle up to a top speed of 51 mph (82 km/h), while also being capable of tackling 30-degree inclines.

Next up, there's a removable 60-V/30-Ah Li-ion battery made up of LG 21700 cells for up to 50 miles of per-charge range, or double if you carry a spare – though at 21 lb (9.5 kg) that's going to be quite a weight on your back.

The Emove Roadrunner Pro lights up the ride with a moto-inspired headlight and funky U-shaped rear strip VoroMotors

The e-scoot smooths out the bumps with motorcycle-grade dual-spring suspension at the rear plus a dual-crown hydraulic fork, and rolls on custom-designed 14-inch split-rim wheels wrapped in 2.75-inch tubeless pneumatic tires. The height of the front fender is adjustable if desired, and stopping power is provided by two-piston hydraulic disc brakes.

The Roadrunner Pro benefits from a chunky memory foam seat and full suspension VoroMotors

The non-folding 31-in (78.7-cm) handlebar comes with a 3.5-inch TFT color display in the middle for at-a-glance key ride metrics, including a neat color-coded speedo arc that lets the rider know which mode is employed. The memory foam now stretches to 20 inches (50.8 cm) in length and is an inch thicker than on the regular Roadrunner. And the Pro sports a moto-inspired headlight and U-shaped rear light, plus pulse turn signals, as well.

The Roadrunner Pro weighs in at 114.4 lb (51.89 kg) and has a max load of 330 lb (149.68 kg), and is up for pre-order now priced at US$2,895. Global shipping is expected to begin in late March. The video below has more.

EMOVE RoadRunner Pro Seated Electric Scooter: Why Is It the Next Best Thing? Exclusive Sneak Peek

Product page: Emove Roadrunner Pro