Voro reckons that the Orca Mark I will roll for up to 60 km (37 miles) per 3-4 hour charge of its 15.6 Ah battery, meaning that riders are probably not going to be slaves to daily top-ups. This is not a pedal-assist machine though, so if that battery does run dry mid-trip, you'll need to get off and walk the rest of the way while pushing your Orca along.

