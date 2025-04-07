© 2025 New Atlas
Urban Transport

Rideable-laptop-like WalkCar EV is good to go – again!

By Ben Coxworth
April 06, 2025
The small-but-capable WalkCar
It was 10 years ago that we first heard about Cocoa Motors' new WalkCar, which was used more or less like a Segway, and wasn't much bigger than a laptop. Well, it now has a new-and-improved successor.

Editor's note: Readers often ask us for follow-ups on memorable stories. What has happened to this story over the years? This article was originally published in 2021 but has been re-edited and updated with new information current as of Feb 14, 2025. Enjoy!

The original version of the WalkCar had four tiny wheels, an aluminum body, and was intended to be carried in an included bag when not in use.

Steering was achieved by shifting your weight, while acceleration and braking happened automatically when you stepped on or off. Its top speed was 10 km/h (6.2 mph) and its built-in battery took three hours to charge via USB, providing a range of 12 km (7.5 miles).

Although it looked pretty puny, the WalkCar was reportedly powerful enough to push a person in a wheelchair up an incline, and it could handle payloads weighing up to 120 kg (265 lb).

Fast-forward to 2025, and not only has the original WalkCar reached production, but the availability of a carbon-fiber-bodied WalkCar 2 Pro model has also just been announced! It weighs 2.9 kg (6.4 lb), has a top speed of 15 km/h (9 mph) and a battery range of 8 km (5 miles) per 60-minute charge. It'll set you back US$1,499. A shorter-range base-model WalkCar 2 is also available, for $1,299.

You can see the original WalkCar in action, in the video below.

Source: Cocoa Motors via Reuters

A version of this article was originally published in 2015.

カバンに入るクルマ | WALKCAR ウォーカー | COCOA MOTORS.Inc.

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

