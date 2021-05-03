Wild One toy RC buggy upscaled to drivable electric fun machine

Big kids with one leg in the 1980s may remember a radio-controlled toy car from Tamiya called the Wild One. The UK's Little Car Company is now re-releasing it, but as a drivable electric replica called the Wild One Max.

The Little Car Company partners with car makers like Bugatti and Aston Martin to build junior models of automotive classics. Last year the company sponsored the Junior Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace, where it showed off its DB5 and Bugatti Baby mini replicas. Its next release is a bit different.

Instead of scaling down a classic car to child-friendly proportions, the company is supersizing a popular RC car from 1985 so that bigger kids can get in on the fun – instead of the 1/10th scale original, the Wild One Max is being realized as an 8/10th scale electric buggy under license from Tamiya. And buyers will even get the opportunity to assemble the vehicle themselves at home, just like with the original.

The rear-wheel-drive fun machine will measure 3.5 m long and 1.8 m wide (137.8 x 70.8 in) and tip the scales at 250 kg (551 lb). It'll rock a spaceframe chassis with four-wheel coil-over suspension, come with a 2-kWh battery pack that's good for 40 km (25 miles) of per-charge range and a 4-kW (peak) motor for a top speed of 48 km/h (30 mph).

The 8/10th scale Wild One Max electric buggy will be available in 2022 The Little Car Company

The Little Car Company reports that upgrades to battery and motor are going to be available for those who want to go farther and faster in the Wild One Max. And road legal options will be available too (which will add components like brake lights and turn signals to make the buggy compliant with L6e or L7e regulations in Europe or Neighborhood Electric Vehicle legislation in the US).

The drivable electric buggy can accommodate drivers ranging from 1.6 to 1.95 m (5.25 - 6.4 ft) in height, who can strap themselves into the adjustable composite seat with a three-point racing harness (a four-point version is available as an option), engage the Novice, Eco or Race driving mode, and check out the digital gauges while gripping the racing steering wheel. The vehicle rolls along on 15-inch off-road tires, and stopping power comes from Brembo hydraulic disc brakes.

"We are massively flattered and thrilled by the launch of the Wild One Max by The Little Car Company under official license from Tamiya," said Pete Binger from Tamiya UK distributor, The Hobby Company. "Tamiya assembly RC kits, especially our unique buggy range, have captured the imaginations of generations for over 40 years. The prospect of a nearly full-size Tamiya buggy, which can be built and driven, is truly exciting and will be the ultimate vehicle for any Tamiya fan."

The Wild One Max is still in the early stages of development, but pricing is reckoned to be £6,000/€7,000/US$8,250. A fully refundable deposit of £100 can be slapped down now to reserve a build slot, with release expected in 2022.

