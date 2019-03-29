The drawback of this success is that the probes are running low on thruster propellant, which means that eventually mission control will no longer be able to order the pair to make course corrections. NASA regulations now require all spacecraft to deorbit within 25 years of the end of their missions, so the Van Allen Probes team had to think ahead. The thrusters are not very powerful and unless the probe trajectories are altered now, they could remain in orbit for up to thousands of years.