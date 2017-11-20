It's not a motorcycle. Not a car either. The auto-cycle rolls somewhere inbetween – a three-wheeled go-kart on steroids is how we described the Polaris Slingshot, or maybe something Batman would ride through Gotham. Vanderhall Motor Works joined in the fun with the 2016 Laguna, and followed that model with the Venice Roadster. Both of those open-air two-seaters had gas engines running the show, but that's changed with the all electric Edison2.







Vanderhall's Edison2 has been built as a tribute an early 1900s electric vehicle collaboration between Thomas Edison and Henry Ford which, unfortunately, didn't make it past the prototype stage.

"The Edison2 is the quickest Vanderhall we have ever produced," said the company's Daniel Boyer.



Two AC induction motors drive the front wheels, quietly making 0 - 60 mph (97 km/h) in 4 seconds on the way to a top speed of 105 mph, there's 240 lb.ft (325 Nm) of torque on tap and 180 hp. Meanwhile, a 30 kWh Li-ion battery pack is reckoned to offer more than 200 miles (320+ km) of range per charge.

The two-seat electric roadster is built on an aluminum frame wrapped in ABS composite, and has a curb weight of 1,400 lb (635 kg) in a 70/30 split. It has a ground clearance of 4.5 inches, there are pushrod coil-over hydraulic shocks to the front and single-sided swing arm coil-over suspension at the back, rack-and-pinion steering with electronic assist, and Brembo brakes.



Inside, the Edison2 rocks black V-Tex synthetic upholstery, heated seats, dual-vent heating system and a 600 W Bluetooth-enabled sound system. And 2,400 cubic inches of cargo space.

