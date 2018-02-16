This is the first time an architectural structure has been covered in the super-black material(Credit: Asif Khan / Luke Hayes)

When Surrey Nanosystems developed a spray paint form of Vantablack in 2016 a controversy quickly brewed. UK artist Anish Kapoor began collaborating with the company and eventually gained exclusive rights to non-reflective pigment for artistic uses.

Asia Khan's latest building is the first architectural use of Vantablack spray paint, excitingly demonstrating how covering an entire three dimensional structure in the material turns it into a surreal, almost completely flat object. Heightening the illusion, Khan planted hundreds of LED lights into the curved facade creating a kind of star field effect.

Inside the pavilion Khan has built a stark white room containing a giant water installation. The installation inside emits 25,000 water droplets every minute. Each droplet travels through a minuscule landscape designed to resemble a picture of a city viewed from space. The entire experience continually shifts the viewers sense of scale, moving from the astronomical star field outside, to a planet viewed from above inside.

"In the project I wanted to move from the scale of the cosmos to the scale of water droplets in a few steps. The droplets contain the same hydrogen from the beginning of the universe as the stars," explains Khan of the overall concept.