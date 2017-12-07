Utah-based Alpine Tiny Homes recently completed a new tiny house named La Ventana. Measuring 32 ft (9.7 m) long, the towable dwelling includes three bedrooms and serves as home to a family of five. It also runs off-the-grid with a solar power setup.







La Ventana was named on account of its oversized glazing (Ventana is Spanish for window) and is based on a triple-axle trailer measuring 10 ft (3 m) wide, which exceeds the standard towing width for a trailer in the US, so we'd guess it's not intended for regular travel.

The home is clad in white metal, with Shou Sugi Ban (the Japanese method of charring wood to preserve it) wooden accenting. The exterior also sports an outdoor shower.

Inside, there's 320 sq ft (29.7 sq m) of floorspace available, not including the lofts. Visitors enter into the kitchen, which features a full-size fridge and range cooker, as well as a microwave, and storage space. A fold-down dining table is installed for family meals.

Next to the kitchen is the ground floor master bedroom used by the parents, which looks quite spacious and has plenty of headroom to stand up – a relatively rare luxury in a tiny house.

However, the home will eventually be rented out and this space will be turned into a living room, as there's no space for one anywhere else. This makes sense as doing without a living room seems like a deal-breaker for many people – perhaps a sofa bed could be installed to maintain the current sleeping capacity, though.

Over on the other side of the ground floor is the bathroom, which boasts a full-size bathtub, toilet, sink, and washer/dryer.

The larger of the two lofts is situated over the master bedroom and reached by a storage-integrated staircase. It serves as bedroom to two kids. The second loft is above the bathroom and looks rather snug. It sleeps one child and is accessed by ladder.